Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,080 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2025

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of AECOM worth $58,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,879,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,900,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AECOM by 421.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 936,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,821,000 after acquiring an additional 756,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AECOM by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,713,000 after acquiring an additional 553,519 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. Baird R W lowered shares of AECOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Argus reduced their target price on AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on AECOM from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AECOM

AECOM Price Performance

ACM opened at $103.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. AECOM has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.