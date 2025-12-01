Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,080 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of AECOM worth $58,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,879,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,900,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AECOM by 421.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 936,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,821,000 after acquiring an additional 756,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AECOM by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,713,000 after acquiring an additional 553,519 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. Baird R W lowered shares of AECOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Argus reduced their target price on AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on AECOM from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.90.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM opened at $103.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. AECOM has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

