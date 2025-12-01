Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

NYSE BNL opened at $17.57 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.89 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 20.04%. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

