Virtus Advisers LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,963,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,489,675,000 after buying an additional 180,596 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,831,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,241,000 after acquiring an additional 88,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after buying an additional 734,449 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,338,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,652,523,000 after buying an additional 191,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,326,000 after buying an additional 400,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.16.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $303.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,700. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,098 shares of company stock worth $8,426,491. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

