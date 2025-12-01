Shelton Capital Management Has $25.76 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $49,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Read Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.