Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,190 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,241 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $90,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 241.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,524 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in Adobe by 52.8% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 8,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 30.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 28,143.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,770 shares of the software company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 399,351 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $320.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.37. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.58 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. Barclays set a $465.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Melius downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

