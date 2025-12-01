M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTB. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.08.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $190.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $219.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.91%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.06, for a total value of $1,140,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,324.20. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 463,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $798,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

