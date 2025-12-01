Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Trading 7.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Chime Financial traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 1,252,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,314,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHYM. Williams Trading set a $17.00 price objective on Chime Financial in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Arete Research upgraded Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chime Financial from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chime Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Chime Financial Trading Up 6.2%

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chime Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chime Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $543.52 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

