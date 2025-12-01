Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $1.90. Datavault AI shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 6,493,607 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 422,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $869,935.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 265,102,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,111,273.60. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Moyer sold 28,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $69,769.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,089,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,333.24. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Get Datavault AI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVLT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Datavault AI Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $533.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 94.61% and a negative net margin of 1,309.82%.The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datavault AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVLT. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $133,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Datavault AI during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datavault AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datavault AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datavault AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.