Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.32 and last traded at $46.4890, with a volume of 27366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.2350.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 515,697 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 351,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,015 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 287,775 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

