Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) Insider Trevor Croker Sells 70,953 Shares

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Croker sold 70,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$58.50, for a total transaction of A$4,150,750.50.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Aristocrat Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 82.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Aristocrat Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

