Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) Insider Trevor Croker Sells 70,953 Shares

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Croker sold 70,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$58.50, for a total transaction of A$4,150,750.50.
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.
Aristocrat Leisure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 82.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Aristocrat Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aristocrat Leisure
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- NuScale’s Shocking Q3 Was a Bullish Signal in Disguise
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Netflix Making a Calculated Play for the Dow Jones?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Micron’s $338 Target: The AI Memory Supercycle Is Just Starting
Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.