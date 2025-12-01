Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,995,543. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 182.0% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

