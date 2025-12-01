Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $41.4960, with a volume of 163617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $700.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 15.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 53.4% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $5,855,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

