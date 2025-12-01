FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.0245 and last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 25712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.9051.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

