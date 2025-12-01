Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $316.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $316.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.87. The company had a trading volume of 235,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $164.01 and a 52-week high of $366.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,949,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,989,000 after buying an additional 308,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,066,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,810,000 after acquiring an additional 461,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,576,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,052,000 after acquiring an additional 84,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,877,000 after acquiring an additional 415,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,317,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,997,000 after purchasing an additional 284,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

