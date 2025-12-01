OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 1,300 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.7% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $342,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,571,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $402.89 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.