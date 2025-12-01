VestGen Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.1% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $2,165,899,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,912,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,312.16. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,333.24. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $576.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Argus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.32.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

