1,728 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Bought by Virtus Advisers LLC

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. GE Aerospace accounts for about 0.6% of Virtus Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 126.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $298.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

