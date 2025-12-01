Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Raised to GBX 71

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 62 to GBX 71 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 to GBX 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 75 to GBX 85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 72 price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 to GBX 82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 90.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.3%

Insider Buying and Selling

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 94.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.94. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 62.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 96.34.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Anne-Francoise Nesmes purchased 20,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 95 per share, for a total transaction of £19,865.45. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company.

We serve over 355 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 15 countries with investments in a further five and partners in over 40 more. Our undersea cables transport around a sixth of the world’s internet traffic, and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.