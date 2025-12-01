Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Insider Purchases £148.98 in Stock

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Memmott acquired 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 382 per share, with a total value of £148.98.

Robert Memmott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

On Friday, September 26th, Robert Memmott purchased 40 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 374 per share, for a total transaction of £149.60.

Caledonia Investments Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Caledonia Investments stock opened at GBX 391.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.77. Caledonia Investments Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 321.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 393.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 380.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,566.97.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments ( LON:CLDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 7.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Investments had a net margin of 86.28% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.

Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.

We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.