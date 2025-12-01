SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH) and AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Critical Comparison

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) and SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AirJoule Technologies and SAIHEAT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirJoule Technologies N/A N/A $215.70 million ($0.15) -21.79 SAIHEAT $5.54 million 2.37 -$5.89 million N/A N/A

Profitability

AirJoule Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SAIHEAT.

This table compares AirJoule Technologies and SAIHEAT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirJoule Technologies N/A -4.13% -3.05% SAIHEAT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AirJoule Technologies and SAIHEAT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirJoule Technologies 1 0 2 0 2.33 SAIHEAT 1 0 0 0 1.00

AirJoule Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 251.79%. Given AirJoule Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AirJoule Technologies is more favorable than SAIHEAT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of AirJoule Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SAIHEAT shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of AirJoule Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AirJoule Technologies has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAIHEAT has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AirJoule Technologies beats SAIHEAT on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirJoule Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024. SAIHEAT Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

