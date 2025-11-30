Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and traded as high as $47.17. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $47.16, with a volume of 414 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
