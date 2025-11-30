Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and traded as high as $47.17. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $47.16, with a volume of 414 shares changing hands.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.