Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.95 and traded as high as C$2.23. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 40,972 shares traded.

Foraco International Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$5.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$98.89 million during the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post 0.5984655 EPS for the current year.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.