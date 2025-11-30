Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$17.68 and last traded at C$17.85. Approximately 503,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 516,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.98.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.34.

About Purpose Bitcoin ETF

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (the Fund) seeks to buy and hold substantially all of its assets in the digital currency Bitcoin and seeks to provide unitholders of ETF units with the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests in and holds substantially all of its assets in Bitcoin in order to provide unitholders with a secure, convenient, lower-cost alternative to a direct investment in Bitcoin.

