Reviewing HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM) and Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) and HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Natuzzi and HomesToLife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natuzzi 1 0 0 0 1.00 HomesToLife 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Natuzzi and HomesToLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natuzzi -5.66% -29.05% -5.45% HomesToLife N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natuzzi $306.30 million 0.10 -$16.39 million N/A N/A HomesToLife $40.29 million 1.06 -$1.67 million $0.04 72.50

This table compares Natuzzi and HomesToLife”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HomesToLife has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natuzzi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Natuzzi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Natuzzi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HomesToLife beats Natuzzi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects. It also sells polyurethane foam and leather processing by-products. It operates Natuzzi Italia stores; Divani&Divani by Natuzzi stores; and Natuzzi Editions stores. The company was formerly known as Industrie Natuzzi S.p.A. and changed its name to Natuzzi S.p.A. in June 2002. Natuzzi S.p.A. was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo In Colle, Italy.

About HomesToLife

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

