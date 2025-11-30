India Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

India Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.60. 10,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 30,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

India Internet ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $61.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.

Get India Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of India Internet ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in India Internet ETF by 1,580.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 243,153 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of India Internet ETF by 114.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 128,983 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of India Internet ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in India Internet ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in India Internet ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

India Internet ETF Company Profile

The India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (INQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INQQ The India Internet & Ecommerce index. The fund tracks an index of companies centered around the internet and e-commerce technology in India. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. INQQ was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for India Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.