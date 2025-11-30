AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.36 and last traded at GBX 23.85. Approximately 97,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 167,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.52.

AUTO1 Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.59.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

