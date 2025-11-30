BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Stock Price Up 5% – Should You Buy?

BIT Mining Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.46. 78,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 404,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

BTCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BIT Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BIT Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIT Mining stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BIT Mining Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.35% of BIT Mining at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

