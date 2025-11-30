Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Trading Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.86 and last traded at C$10.66. Approximately 6,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 10,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.34.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NA

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.