BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$25.96 and last traded at C$25.84. 58,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 102,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.64.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.88.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

About BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight utilities companies index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Utilities Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index.

