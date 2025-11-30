Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for November 30th (ABBV, ACA, AEM, BFAM, BLFS, DAO, DEFT, GEOS, GLNG, KGC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Sunday, November 30th:
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
