Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for November 30th (ABBV, ACA, AEM, BFAM, BLFS, DAO, DEFT, GEOS, GLNG, KGC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Sunday, November 30th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get AbbVie Inc alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)

was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.