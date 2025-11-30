Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Trading Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 2,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Thinkific Labs Trading Up 1.6%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

