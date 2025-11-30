SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

SM Investments Co. (OTCMKTS:SVTMF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.25 and last traded at C$12.25. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.64.

SM Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.04.

About SM Investments

SM Investments Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in retail, banking, and property businesses in the Philippines. The company operates through Property, Retail, Banking, and Portfolio Investments segments. The Property segment develops, conducts, operates, and maintains commercial shopping centers, amusement centers, and cinema theaters within the shopping centers; develops and transforms residential, commercial, entertainment, and tourism districts; and operates hotels and convention centers.

