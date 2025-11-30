ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.75. Approximately 199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.56 million, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF in the third quarter valued at $685,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000.

About ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

