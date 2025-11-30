Top Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On – November 30th

Lithium Americas, QuantumScape, and Sigma Lithium are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the lithium supply chain — including companies that mine, refine, supply lithium compounds, or produce lithium-ion batteries and related materials. Investors buy them to gain exposure to growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage, but their performance is closely tied to commodity prices, supply dynamics, and operational and geopolitical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Sigma Lithium (SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

