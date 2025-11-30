Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.78. Cerus shares last traded at $1.7650, with a volume of 658,057 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Cerus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CERS

Cerus Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $339.04 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.02. Cerus had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Cerus has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 93,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Cerus by 8.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 110,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 496,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.