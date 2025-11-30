Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.47 and traded as low as GBX 75. Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 75, with a volume of 1,328 shares changing hands.

Bisichi Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.76.

Bisichi (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (9.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bisichi had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 5.45%.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

