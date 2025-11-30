Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.75 and traded as high as C$42.39. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$42.23, with a volume of 284,879 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.76.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of C$792.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.4063556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Ltd, a subsidiary of holding company Atco, offers gas and electricity services. The company’s main divisions include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines & liquid (natural gas and water), and Retail Energy. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States and Mexico.

