Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.75 and traded as high as C$42.39. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$42.23, with a volume of 284,879 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.40.
Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.5%
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of C$792.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.4063556 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Ltd, a subsidiary of holding company Atco, offers gas and electricity services. The company’s main divisions include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines & liquid (natural gas and water), and Retail Energy. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States and Mexico.
