Contrasting Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.5, suggesting that its stock price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.7% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy $614.07 million 0.26 -$6.29 million ($2.51) -1.82 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 41.28 -$1.63 billion ($6.86) -32.43

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and Gulfport Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gran Tierra Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gran Tierra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gran Tierra Energy and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy 7.17% 11.36% 3.28% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

