Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.37 and traded as high as GBX 290. Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 289, with a volume of 910,645 shares traded.

Serabi Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 257.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.77. The firm has a market cap of £218.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration and production company involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. the Company’s primary interests are its 100% owned Palito Mining Complex and the more recently acquired Coringa Gold Project both located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

