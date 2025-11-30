Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Central Japan Railway Co. (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and traded as high as $13.66. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 17,414 shares.

Central Japan Railway Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 27.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.