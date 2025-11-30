Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.66 and traded as low as GBX 9.55. Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 9.55, with a volume of 168,211 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 19 target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corero Network Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 19.

The firm has a market cap of £48.91 million, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.62.

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

