Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.37 and traded as low as $32.5101. Komatsu shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 57,883 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

