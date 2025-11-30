Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.1301. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.1345, with a volume of 17,250 shares traded.
Aura Systems Trading Down 10.3%
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.
Aura Systems Company Profile
Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.
