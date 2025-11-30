International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51 and traded as high as C$2.77. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 68,022 shares changing hands.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$565.45 million, a PE ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.87.
International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd is a mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds interests in an advanced stage exploration project namely the Livengood Gold Project. It is located approximately 70 miles northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska in the Tolovana mining district within the Tintina gold belt.
