Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.46 and traded as high as GBX 103. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 101.76, with a volume of 213,775 shares traded.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market cap of £126.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.68.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 2.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies had a net margin of 91.45% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

