SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 668.38 and traded as high as GBX 719.80. SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 714.60, with a volume of 1,638,312 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 677 to GBX 700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 854.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGRO
SEGRO Stock Down 0.3%
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SEGRO
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.