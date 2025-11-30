BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Head-To-Head Review

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BW LPG and Cool”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BW LPG alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BW LPG $3.56 billion 0.47 $354.30 million $1.54 8.24 Cool $338.50 million 1.55 $98.14 million $0.60 16.32

Dividends

BW LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Cool. BW LPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BW LPG pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Cool pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BW LPG pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cool pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares BW LPG and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BW LPG 6.09% 11.70% 6.88% Cool N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BW LPG and Cool, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BW LPG 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cool 1 3 0 0 1.75

Summary

BW LPG beats Cool on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BW LPG

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers. The company was formerly known as BW Gas LPG Holding Limited and changed its name to BW LPG Limited in September 2013. BW LPG Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Cool

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.