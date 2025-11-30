AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $8.21. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $8.0450, with a volume of 63,059 shares.

MITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $8.50 target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $255.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.68.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 173.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 258.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

