Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.38 and traded as low as GBX 70. Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 70, with a volume of 17 shares.
Shoe Zone Stock Down 3.4%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.10. The firm has a market cap of £32.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.25.
Shoe Zone Company Profile
Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shoe Zone
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.