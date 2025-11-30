Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.38 and traded as low as GBX 70. Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 70, with a volume of 17 shares.

Shoe Zone Stock Down 3.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.10. The firm has a market cap of £32.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

