Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) versus Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) Critical Analysis

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic International and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic International -22.66% -3,234.95% -90.47% Legacy Education Alliance N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic International and Legacy Education Alliance”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic International $442.61 million 0.27 -$135.48 million ($2.24) -0.92 Legacy Education Alliance $150,000.00 0.07 -$2.62 million ($0.07) 0.00

Legacy Education Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlantic International. Atlantic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legacy Education Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atlantic International and Legacy Education Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic International 1 1 0 1 2.33 Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Legacy Education Alliance beats Atlantic International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

